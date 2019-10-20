Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after buying an additional 1,276,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,315,000 after buying an additional 420,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

