Contrasting Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Renren (NASDAQ:RENN)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Renren and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $498.20 million 0.10 $72.54 million N/A N/A Tucows $346.01 million 1.69 $17.14 million $1.59 34.42

Renren has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Renren and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren 17.78% -27.86% -12.56% Tucows 4.57% 18.67% 4.06%

Summary

Tucows beats Renren on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

