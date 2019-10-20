Contrasting Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) & Sturgis Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBI)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Emclaire Financial and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $35.17 million 2.36 $4.21 million N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 1.93 $4.37 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 14.54% 7.71% 0.65% Sturgis Bancorp 20.30% N/A N/A

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Risk and Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

