Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Container Store Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.