Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) will be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $4.82 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

CTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

