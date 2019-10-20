Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after acquiring an additional 951,339 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.38 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

