Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $5.05 Million Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HCP were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of HCP by 18.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCP by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in HCP by 1.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in HCP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in HCP by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCP opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.23. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

