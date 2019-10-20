Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.