Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $117.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 193,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $598,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,281. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,627,000 after acquiring an additional 369,222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,104,000 after acquiring an additional 296,619 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

