Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,216.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,175.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $868.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

