Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.28. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and a PE ratio of -30.56.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

