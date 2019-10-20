Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 161,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,572. The firm has a market cap of $618.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,620,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 473,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

