Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Cohu worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHU. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.