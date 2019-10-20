Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cohu by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,351,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 161,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,572. The company has a market cap of $618.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

