Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 161,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,572. The company has a market cap of $618.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.