Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,466.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 678 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $42,185.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,052.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.