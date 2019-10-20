Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.28, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.