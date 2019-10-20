Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) versus CTD (NASDAQ:CTDH) Critical Analysis

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and CTD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -23.13% -21.60% -13.89% CTD -565.69% -412.47% -151.92%

Codexis has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTD has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codexis and CTD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $60.59 million 12.96 -$10.88 million ($0.21) -64.10 CTD $1.01 million 21.84 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

CTD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Codexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of CTD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Codexis and CTD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00 CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis presently has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than CTD.

Summary

Codexis beats CTD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About CTD

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

