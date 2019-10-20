Coastline Trust Co Sells 7,747 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in SYSCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in SYSCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,585.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

