Coastline Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.