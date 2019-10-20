Coastline Trust Co Buys 2,085 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,102.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,223,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $116.64 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

