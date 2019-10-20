Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 147,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Paypal by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.71. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.