Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $576,000 Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $149.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

