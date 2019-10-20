Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 144.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.