Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

