Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,216.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $868.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

