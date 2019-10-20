CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $436.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

