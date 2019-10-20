Cloudflare Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 23rd (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare’s (NYSE:NET) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cloudflare had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Cloudflare stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

