Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.19. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 50,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Clearsign Combustion worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

