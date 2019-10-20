Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

