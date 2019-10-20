Citigroup Cuts Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $38.00

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Westrock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

WRK opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Westrock has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $7,060,236. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 154.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Westrock in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westrock in the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

