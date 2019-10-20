Citadel Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $10,826.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

