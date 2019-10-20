CIT Group (CIT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIT opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $307,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.55 per share, with a total value of $500,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,432.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

