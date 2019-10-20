Cision (NYSE:CISN) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.39, approximately 686,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 653,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CISN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Cision alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,643,787 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CISN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth $25,217,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 26.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth $9,345,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 83.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 646,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cision (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.