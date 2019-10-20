Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.