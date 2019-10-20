Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,125.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 726,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

