CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,190 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Baxter International by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

