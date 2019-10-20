CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $130.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.