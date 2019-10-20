CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $216.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $223.67.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

