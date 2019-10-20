CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $51.68 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

