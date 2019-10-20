CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 645,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,895,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.9558 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

