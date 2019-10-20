CIBC Cuts Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$2.50

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Largo Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.