Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $36.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. ValuEngine upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, Director James A. Star bought 41,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 175.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,235. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

