Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$227.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

