Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHRA. First Analysis lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -0.04. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Charah Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charah Solutions news, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. Also, CFO Roger D. Shannon acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

