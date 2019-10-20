ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECOM. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.38.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $31.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

