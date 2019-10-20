CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Up 1.4%

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 13,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 84,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 million and a P/E ratio of 10.44.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

