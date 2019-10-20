CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $57.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,301 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

