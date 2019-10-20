CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CEVA by 976.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $626.88 million, a P/E ratio of 251.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

