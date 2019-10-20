CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Trading 5.8% Higher

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.12, 442,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 466,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.
