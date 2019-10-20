CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Trading 5.8% Higher

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.12, 442,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 466,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 300,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

