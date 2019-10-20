Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,247 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 854.8% during the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,676 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,004 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Celgene by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,842,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,219 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,911,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,481. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

